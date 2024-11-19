CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,505 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth $225,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

