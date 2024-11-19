CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 30.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fortive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Fortive stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

