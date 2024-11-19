CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.54 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

