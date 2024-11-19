Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nordson by 289.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 193,421 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,044,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordson by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 26,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $253.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $222.18 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

