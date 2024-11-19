CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in GlobalFoundries by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

