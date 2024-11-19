CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

