CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 89.3% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

