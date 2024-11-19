CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 967 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,225,000 after buying an additional 96,981 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $312.70 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

