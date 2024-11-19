CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 422 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $223.00 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

