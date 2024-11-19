Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,127,253.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $130,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $212.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.