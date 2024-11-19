CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,260.27. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

