CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,216 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in First Solar by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 95.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.88 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

