5,421 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 69,968 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 382.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $271,388.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,522.90. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,533 shares of company stock worth $1,571,652. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

