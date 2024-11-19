CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 459 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $465.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.