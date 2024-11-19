Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 140,537 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE FC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.