Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ennis by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ennis Stock Performance

EBF stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $547.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

