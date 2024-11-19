Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.87 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

