Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

