TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Decreased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,253.59 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $949.99 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,365.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

