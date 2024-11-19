OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.