OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 54.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $331,318.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $941,463.60. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,218. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

