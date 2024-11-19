OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after buying an additional 550,017 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,901,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,322 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.