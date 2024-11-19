OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

