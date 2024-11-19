OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.74. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $148.50 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

