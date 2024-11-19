OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $768.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

