OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

NYSE:TRI opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

