Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Holdings Cut by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 334.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

