OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.