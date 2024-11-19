OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

