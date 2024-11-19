OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.6% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $435,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This trade represents a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $11,068,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $320.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

