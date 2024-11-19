Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.