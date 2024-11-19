OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,683.42. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $294.33 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.32 and its 200 day moving average is $283.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

