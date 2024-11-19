OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,615,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 293.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 321.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

