OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,798 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 322,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth $337,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

