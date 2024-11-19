DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $39,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

