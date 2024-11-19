Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 363.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Compass Point set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

