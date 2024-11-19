Huntington National Bank Sells 358 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EEFT stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

