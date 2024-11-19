Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,893 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $607,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $2,695,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.