Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.48, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,574.40. This represents a 23.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,796 shares of company stock worth $40,936,370. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $359.21 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

