Metis Global Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 85.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $195.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.79. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $129.24 and a 1 year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

