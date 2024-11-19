Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 485 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $178.16. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.84, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

