AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,807,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,860,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

