Metis Global Partners LLC Has $435,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

