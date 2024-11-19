Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 7,050 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.