Metis Global Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

