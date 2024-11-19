Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,946,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of DJT opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38.
Insider Activity
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.