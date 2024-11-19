Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,946,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DJT opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,417.30. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 664,238 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,627 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

