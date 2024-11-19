Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.1% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

