Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $83.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,935 shares of company stock worth $2,289,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

