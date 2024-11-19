Huntington National Bank Sells 469 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 192,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

