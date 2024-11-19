First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.25 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,615.20. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

